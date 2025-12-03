TASD Announces Kindergarten Priority Registration for 2026–2027 School Year Event Set for December 9 at Arkansas High School 

Sponsor

Texarkana, AR — The Texarkana Arkansas School District (TASD) is pleased to announce its Kindergarten Priority Registration event for the 2026–2027 school year. Families of children who will turn five years old on or before August 1 are encouraged to take advantage of this early enrollment opportunity on Monday, December 9, 2025, from 5:00–6:30 PM at the Arkansas High School Red Wall – located at 1500 Jefferson Ave, Texarkana, AR.

Priority Registration allows families to complete enrollment ahead of the general registration period, ensuring a smooth start to their child’s educational journey.

Required Documents for Registration

Parents/guardians should bring the following items:

Birth Certificate

Current Proof of Residency

Immunization Record

Kindergarten Physical (required after the child turns five)

Parent’s Photo ID

Social Security Card

Campus Tours Available December 16

To help families get acquainted with TASD’s kindergarten programs, the district will host campus tours on Tuesday, December 16. Families may choose from two tour times: 9:00–10:00 AM or 4:30–5:30 PM. Registration for tours is available by registering on the district website – www.TASD7.net.

Participating campuses:

Fairview Academy of Humanities & Innovation

Harmony Academy of Music & the Arts

Kilpatrick Academy of Public Service

North Heights Community School

Trice Academy of Performing Arts

These campuses embody TASD’s commitment to providing high-quality, engaging, and developmentally appropriate learning environments where “Future Razorbacks Start Here.”

For more information regarding Kindergarten Priority Registration or campus tours, please contact the Texarkana, Arkansas School District at 870-772-3371.