TASD Kindergarten Registration Carnival

On Thursday, February 27, from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at Arkansas High School, TASD will hold the Kindergarten Carnival to register incoming kindergarteners. Join the Kindergarten Carnival for an evening of fun, games, and prizes. Online registration will take place at the event.

Please bring your child’s birth certificate or other proof of age, immunization records, social security card, physical exam documentation, insurance or Medicaid information, and proof of Texarkana, Arkansas residency.

If you are unable to attend, you can register your child beginning March 12, 2020, at the magnet school of your choice, at the TASD administration building or any computer with internet access.