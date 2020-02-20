Bowie County Dive Team Recovers Vehicle From Bringle Lake

Advertisement

The Bowie County Dive Team recovered a vehicle from Bringle Lake in Texarkana Thursday afternoon.

According to Texarkana, Texas Police, the driver accidentally drove into the lake Wednesday night when she turned onto the road thinking it was Summerhill Rd. The heavy rain and low visibility caused the driver to not see the water.



Dive Team member and Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Chris Sutherland entered the frigid lake and successfully recovered the vehicle.