TASD Names Maria Moya Classified Employee of the Year

The Texarkana Arkansas School District (TASD) recently named Maria Moya TASD Classified Employee of the Year. Classified employees are integral members of the TASD community, fulfilling essential roles in various capacities, including transportation, facility maintenance, clerical duties, technology support, and direct student assistance. Their collaborative efforts with staff and administrators are paramount in fostering a conducive learning environment.

Ms. Moya was born and raised in Mexico. While there, she received an accounting degree from the Instituto Tecnológico de Superación Integral de Celaya (ITSI). She worked for the government in her home country until she moved to Texarkana in 1990. “I had a career in Mexico, and I did not speak English. I felt lost and was very worried about my new journey,” Ms. Moya recalled. She faced many challenges and decided to go to college to learn English. “I prayed harder and asked God for His will for my life in this new country.”

Ms. Moya began working at Texarkana Arkansas School District in August 1997 as a Spanish Translator. She has worked on several campuses, including Kilpatrick, Fairview, and Trice Elementary Schools. She currently works on the North Heights Community School campus. Ms. Moya commented, “Every day, I enjoy teaching alongside amazing coworkers and being surrounded by the beautiful children’s faces. Many of them want to learn Spanish just for fun, and others want to learn English. With over 27 years in TASD, Ms. Moya is dedicated to working with Hispanic students, reinforcing learning, and translating for students and their families. “I make sure that both students and parents feel welcomed, supported, and loved at TASD,” Ms. Moya affirmed.

Ms. Moya volunteers in the hospitals when parents in the district are going to have a baby. She also goes with school district parents to doctor visits to assist with translating. TASD Superintendent Dr. Lloyd Jackson expressed gratitude for Ms. Moya’s exemplary service, stating, “Ms. Moya is a valuable asset to the Texarkana Arkansas School District. Her dedication to our students and their families is priceless and extends far beyond the classroom.”

