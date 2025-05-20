TASD’s Lea Metcalf-McDonald Honored as 2025 Howard Wallace Federal Coordinator of the Year

Sponsor

The Texarkana Arkansas School District is proud to announce that Lea Metcalf-McDonald, Director of Federal Programs, has been named the 2025 Howard Wallace Federal Coordinator of the Year by the Arkansas Association of Federal Coordinators (AAFC). The prestigious award was presented at the AAFC Spring Conference held on May 8, 2025. The award recognizes one individual who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and service, leaving a lasting impact on students, schools, and communities across the state.

Lea Metcalf-McDonald has been with the Texarkana Arkansas School District since 2012. Previously, she taught kindergarten where, alongside 19 other colleagues, she shared the responsibility of developing and implementing a standards-based curriculum that integrated multiple subjects and was relevant to the daily lives of students.

Metcalf-McDonald later served as an assistant principal and eventually principal, where she continued to support and empower both teachers and students. In her current role as Director of Federal Programs, she oversees initiatives that ensure equitable access to educational resources for all students in the district.

Beyond her professional achievements, Metcalf-McDonald is an active member of several educational organizations, including the Arkansas Association of School Business Officials, Delta Kappa Gamma, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She has held leadership roles with both the Arkansas Association of Federal Coordinators and the National Association of Federal Programs Administrators.

Her commitment to community service is equally commendable. She plays a key role in Bright Futures Texarkana Arkansas, an initiative that mobilizes community support to meet student and family needs. She also leads the district’s “Lunch Buddies” mentoring program, which fosters meaningful relationships between students and local volunteers.

The Texarkana Arkansas School District congratulates Lea Metcalf-McDonald on this well-deserved recognition. Her dedication, compassion, and leadership continue to make a lasting difference in the lives of students, educators, and the broader community.

