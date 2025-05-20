Texarkana College: Building a Culture of Student Success Through Comprehensive Campus Programs

Sponsor

Texarkana College’s Health Sciences Division is a cornerstone in developing the region’s healthcare workforce, Dean Courtney Shoalmire emphasized at Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting. The college’s esteemed nursing programs attract students from across the four-state area, drawn to their high standards. “TC faculty in the health sciences division serve as role models for students who are carrying a heavy load,” Dean Shoalmire noted, highlighting their dedication and the collaborative learning environment they foster.

Since 2020, Texarkana College has proudly graduated over 400 associate degree and 188 vocational nursing students, building on a legacy of providing quality nursing education since 1956. TC nursing students consistently demonstrate exceptional performance on their NCLEX exams, with vocational nursing frequently achieving 100% pass rates and associate degree nursing consistently achieving pass rates in the 90% range, often exceeding state and national averages. Graduates of the Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program are eligible to become licensed as Registered Nurses (RNs) upon successful completion of the NCLEX-RN examination. “Dean Shoalmire attributes this success to the unwavering support of the faculty and the continuous enhancement of the curriculum, which includes hands-on experience in simulation labs and clinical rotations.

Beyond nursing, Texarkana College is also crucial in training other vital healthcare professionals. The college offers both EMT and Paramedic programs ensuring a steady stream of skilled emergency responders for the region. “Paramedic students come to us to further their education after already earning an EMT credential,” Dean Shoalmire explained, pointing to a recent successful collaboration with the El Dorado Arkansas Fire Department. “Paramedic students achieved a 100% pass rate on their certification exam, marking a significant accomplishment for the program,” said Dean Shoalmire. The college also offers a comprehensive Pharmacy Technician program that prepares students with practical experience and the critical skills needed to succeed in both hospital and retail pharmacy settings.

Looking to the future, Texarkana College is exploring opportunities to offer high-demand healthcare skills training to dual credit high school students, underscoring its commitment to proactively addressing the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.

Additionally, beginning in the Fall 2025 semester, Texarkana College will be offering a new plumbing program as part of its workforce training courses. Vice President of Instruction Dr. Dixon Boyles stated, “We are excited to add plumbing to our lineup of workforce training courses. This new program will provide students with the skills and knowledge needed to pursue successful careers in the plumbing industry.” The demand for skilled plumbers is growing, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicting that plumbing and related jobs will increase at a faster-than-average rate annually through 2033. “This demand is driven by an aging infrastructure and a dwindling trade workforce, making it an opportune time for students to enter this high-demand field,” said Dr. Boyles.

In other business, Dr. Boyles announced Texarkana College’s selection to participate in the Caring Campus Academy, sponsored by the Institute for Evidence-Based Change (IEBC). This initiative will focus on cultivating a campus culture that fosters student engagement and a strong sense of belonging to enhance retention and overall success. “Starting out as a new college student can be an overwhelming experience,” Dr. Boyles acknowledged. “We are looking forward to providing our faculty and staff with strategies that provide students with a helping hand and a greater sense of belonging with our campus community.” Dr. Tonja Mackey will serve as the campus liaison for this important initiative, with the implementation of new strategies anticipated for the fall semester. For more information about IEBC and the Caring Campus Academy, visit https://iebcnow.org/caring-campus/.

