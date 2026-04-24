Texarkana A&P Commission Approves Fishing Tournament Funding; Eyes Clint Black Concert

SPONSOR

TEXARKANA, AR — The Texarkana Advertising and Promotion (A&P) Commission moved forward with several major tourism initiatives during their latest meeting, headlined by the approval of funding for a national fishing tournament and preliminary discussions for a high-profile country music concert downtown.

Fishing League Reeling in Economic Impact

The commission unanimously approved a $15,000 funding request for the National Professional Fishing League (NPFL). Paul Benson, representing the league, explained that the event was forced to relocate from Wright Patman Lake to Lake Millwood due to low water levels caused by a city intake project.

Despite the move to the Arkansas side, Benson assured the commission that the economic impact—estimated at approximately $420,000—would be split evenly across the state line.

SPONSOR

Participants: 117 professional anglers and their families.

Spectators: Expected crowds of up to 1,200 at the weigh-ins.

Lodging: Significant bookings across local hotels and Airbnbs.

“We are loyal to a fault,” Benson told the board, suggesting a potential return to the area in 2028.

Clint Black Headed to Front Street?

The board heard a proposal from Ben Goldsmith of KM Sports Entertainment to bring country music legend Clint Black to Front Street on September 12. Goldsmith is requesting $45,000 in city funding for an event with a total budget of $190,000.

Key Highlights of the Proposal:

Attendance: Projected sales of 5,500 to 6,000 tickets.

Community Focus: Plans to partner with local high school booster clubs for concessions to keep revenue within the schools.

Marketing: A $28,000 budget including radio and billboards.

While commissioners expressed excitement about the “big name” artist, they tabled a formal vote until Goldsmith completes a formal application and provides financial documentation. A special meeting will be called to finalize the decision.

Water Park Proposes “Investment” Model

Johnny Blevins of Big Dam Water Park presented a new sponsorship model for eight summer events, including a Drone Show for July 4th and a Juneteenth celebration.

Unlike traditional grants, Blevins proposed a “return on investment” structure:

“Once we pass that $20,000 [daily revenue] mark, I’m writing a check back to you guys… It’s your money.”

Commissioners showed particular interest in the Drone Show and movie nights but requested formal financial statements and a completed application before proceeding.

Cleaning Up Downtown

The commission addressed growing concerns regarding litter in the Downtown Entertainment District following large events. Commissioner Dobson noted that trash often sits until Monday morning, affecting the area’s perception.

The board discussed a $15,000 annual allocation to increase weekend sanitation but decided to explore a partnership with local probation offices first to utilize community service workers for trash pickup, potentially saving the city the added expense.

Administrative Updates

New Application: The board officially approved a revised A&P funding application that requires more rigorous financial documentation from applicants.

Resignation: The commission announced the resignation of Allison Wright. Her restaurant-industry seat will be advertised soon.

New Member: An application from Lisa VandeGraaf Flippo (Holiday Inn Convention Center) to fill a vacancy was discussed. The board requested she attend the next meeting for an introduction before a formal appointment is recommended to the City Board.