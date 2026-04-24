Texarkana ISD’s David Mayo Named to Prestigious All-State Academic Team

SPONSOR

Texas High School senior David Mayo has been named to the All-State Academic Team by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals, placing him among the top 14 graduating seniors in the state for academic excellence.

The honor recognizes students who have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement, including high performance on college entrance exams, exceptional grade point averages, and a commitment to rigorous coursework.

“David is the kind of student every educator hopes for,” said Ben Renner, Chief of Secondary Schools and Texas High School Principal. “He’s driven, thoughtful, and committed to doing things the right way. This honor is a reflection of the work he’s put in over time.”

SPONSOR

Mayo will be honored this summer at the TASSP Summer Workshop in Dallas, where he will be recognized before more than 2,000 secondary school principals from across Texas. He will receive a commemorative plaque and a $500 scholarship.

“Recognition like this doesn’t happen overnight,” said Dr. Doug Brubaker, Superintendent of Schools. “It is the result of perseverance, strong support systems, and a commitment to excellence. David reflects our focus to innovate, lead, and excel. We are very proud of him.”

The award places Mayo among an elite group of academic achievers statewide based on sustained dedication to learning at the highest level.