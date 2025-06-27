Texarkana Arkansas School District Announces Jakeria Otey as New Head Girls Basketball Coach at Arkansas High School

Sponsor

The Texarkana Arkansas School District (TASD) is proud to announce the hiring of Jakeria Otey as the new Head Coach for the Arkansas High School Girls Basketball Team. With a dynamic background in coaching at both the high school and collegiate levels, Coach Otey brings a wealth of experience, energy, and leadership to the Razorback program.

Coach Otey is no stranger to Arkansas High School, having previously served as the Head 9th Grade Girls Coach and Varsity Assistant during the 2023–2024 school year. Her familiarity with the district, its student-athletes, and the community will ensure a seamless transition as she takes the helm of the varsity program.

Her coaching career includes valuable experience as an assistant coach at North Little Rock High School, where she contributed to both middle school and freshman teams while coordinating pre-game activities and assisting with fundraising. At the collegiate level, Coach Otey has served as an assistant coach at both the University of Central Arkansas and Northwestern Oklahoma State University, where she was instrumental in game preparation, scouting, film coordination, skill development, academic mentoring, and recruiting.

“Coach Otey’s passion for the game, commitment to academic and athletic excellence, and focus on player development make her an outstanding choice to lead our girls’ basketball program,” said Superintendent Dr. Lloyd Jackson.

A native of Bryant, Arkansas, Otey holds a Master’s degree in Adult Education and a Bachelor’s degree in General Studies from Northwestern Oklahoma State University. She is CPI/CPR certified and well-versed in student wellness and community engagement.

TASD welcomes Coach Otey to her new role and looks forward to the continued growth of the girls’ basketball program under her leadership.