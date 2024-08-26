Texarkana Regional Airport to Receive $16.7 Million for Improvements

Sponsor

On Friday, August 23, the Arkansas Legislative Council approved $16.7 million in funding for infrastructure improvements for the Texarkana Regional Airport (TXK).

The infrastructure improvements will include the expansion of the runway and taxiways that will enable the airport to take on cargo and maintenance repair overhaul work. The improvements will also equip the airport to support larger aircraft, including the Boeing 777.

The Texarkana Regional Airport will also build approximately 175,000 square feet of hangar space for an estimated $35 million, which will be funded with bonds, and will open sites for future development.

“Texarkana is the town where I grew up and it’s been amazing to watch the entire region grow. Now that I’m Governor, I’m proud to support one of the city’s landmark projects, the Texarkana Regional Airport, and glad to help invite more jobs and visitors to the area,” said Governor Sanders.

Additional funding made possible by U.S. Sen. John Boozman (Ark.), U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman (Ark.), U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran (Tex.), and local sources are allowing for more than $100 million in total improvements over the next three years.

“The infrastructure improvements enabled by these funds will create good paying jobs for the long-term,” said Paul Mehrlich, Executive Director of Aviation for the Texarkana Regional Airport. “That will benefit not only Texarkana but the entire region.”

Mehrlich noted that the aerospace and defense industry in Camden, Arkansas, and the lithium industry near Magnolia, Arkansas, would benefit from the expansion efforts.

“The Texarkana Regional Airport is positioned to become a major regional player in the national airspace system,” said Jerry Chism, Director of the Arkansas Division of Aeronautics. “TXK will support a growing need for air travel in the surrounding area. These improvements open the door to maintenance operations and the potential for additional airlines.”

In June 2024, Texarkana Regional Airport unveiled its new $49 million terminal, which is double the size of the previous terminal built in 1960. The 40,000-square-foot Jim E. Yates Terminal features jet bridges, an extra gate with space for expansion, and an upgraded baggage-handling system.

About the Texarkana Regional Airport

The Texarkana Regional Airport (TXK) was certified for operation in 1928 and remains today as critical aviation infrastructure for the Ark-La-Tex. TXK is a primary commercial service airport owned and operated by the Texarkana Regional Airport Authority, located approximately three miles northeast of downtown Texarkana, Arkansas.

