Texarkana Resources for the Disabled & Runnin’ WJ Ranch to Host “Pork on a Fork” Fundraiser at Ramage Farms

SPONSOR

Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, Inc., in partnership with Runnin’ WJ Ranch, will host its annual Pork on a Fork Fundraiser on Saturday, April 18, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Ramage Farms, located at 5600 FM 560, Hooks, TX 75561.

This fun and flavorful evening will raise vital funds to support programs and services for individuals with developmental disabilities in our community. Guests will enjoy a delicious pork-themed dinner, beverages, live entertainment by the wonderful Hailey Wright, and an exciting community atmosphere while supporting a meaningful cause.

Ticket prices are $60 per person or $100 per couple. Proceeds from the event directly benefit both non-profit’s missions in helping provide equine therapy, housing, employment services, life skills training, and advocacy for individuals with disabilities.

SPONSOR

The event is proudly presented by Runnin’ WJ Ranch and Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, Inc., bringing together community partners, local leaders, and supporters who are passionate about building bridges to independence for those in need.

If you think this event couldn’t get any more fun think again! Our Kiss the Pig Contest will take place at the event where our twin city Mayor’s will face off in a fundraising challenge to support our cause. The Mayor with the fewest votes will be kissing a pig! 1 vote is $5. To donate to a the Mayor you want to save from having to pucker up donate here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/pork-on-a-fork-fundraiser–2026

Tickets can be purchased by scanning the QR code on event flyers or online via this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/pork-on-a-fork-fundraiser–2026

“We are excited to bring our community together for an evening of great food and great purpose,” said CEO Jennifer Lewis from Texarkana Resources for the Disabled. “Pork On A Fork is a fun and meaningful fundraiser that supports two nonprofits dedicated to giving back to our special needs community. We would love for you to join us and help support the important work both organizations do!” said Brittany Rogers, CEO of Runnin’ WJ Ranch.

Community members, businesses, and organizations are encouraged to attend and help make this event a success. We are still trying to secure sponsorships. If you would like to participate in a sponsorship opportunity, they are available at the above link.