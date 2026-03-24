Texarkana Regional Airport Executive Director Announces Departure

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The Texarkana Regional Airport Authority announced that Executive Director Paul Mehrlich will step down from his position effective April 3, 2026, after accepting a leadership opportunity at another airport.

Mehrlich has led the airport for more than six years, guiding it through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic while advancing several major initiatives. During his tenure, the airport completed the Jim E. Yates Terminal, strengthened regional partnerships, and played a key role in the development of the Aviation Maintenance Technician (A&P) program at Texarkana College. His leadership helped position Texarkana Regional Airport for continued growth and long-term regional impact.

“I am incredibly proud of the work our team has accomplished together,” said Mehrlich. “With the strong support of our two cities and the AR-TX REDI regional partnership, we have been able to advance important projects that position Texarkana Regional Airport for long-term success. It has been an honor to serve this community and work alongside such a dedicated team.”

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Airport Authority Board Chairman David Potter thanked Mehrlich for his leadership and service.

“Paul’s leadership has helped move the airport forward in meaningful ways, and the Board greatly appreciates his service to Texarkana,” Potter said. “We wish him the very best as he takes the next step in his career.”

Potter said the airport has several major initiatives ahead and the Board will move quickly to ensure continued progress.

“There are still big projects ahead for the airport, and we want to keep the momentum going,” Potter said. “The Board will begin the process immediately to find the right person to lead the airport forward.”

The Airport Authority Board has named Airport Operations Manager Russell Henderson as Interim Executive Director. Mehrlich will continue assisting the airport during the transition period.

The airport is also preparing for several major initiatives, including a runway lengthening and strengthening project designed to accommodate wide-body aircraft. In addition, Texarkana Regional Airport will host its first airshow since 2000 on June 27, 2026 as part of the community’s celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary.