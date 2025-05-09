The Value of Skilled Trades and the Role of UA Hope-Texarkana

Sponsor

May 7th was National Skilled Trades Day, and the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana recognizes the importance of skilled trades. Skilled trades are the backbone of modern society. Electricians keep the lights on, HVAC technicians make homes livable in every season, and mechanics keep engines running. These jobs aren’t optional luxuries—they’re essential services. Yet, there’s a growing shortage of workers to fill them. That’s where UAHT steps in.

The Skilled Trades Shortage

There’s a clear demand for skilled labor across the U.S. As older workers retire, not enough young people are stepping in to take their place. Part of the issue is perception—many still see trade jobs as less prestigious than four-year degrees. But that thinking is outdated. Skilled trades offer competitive salaries, strong job security, and clear paths for advancement, often without the heavy debt load of a traditional college.

UAHT: The Launchpad for Trade Careers

UAHT is uniquely positioned to fill this gap. The college offers focused, hands-on training in a wide range of trades—everything from welding and diesel technology to electrical and mechanical to construction technology. These programs are much shorter than four-year degrees and are designed to get students job-ready fast. Most UAHT programs can even be taken at no cost with the ArFuture Grant for traditional students or through the Secondary Career Center for high school students.

Key advantages include:

Affordable tuition : Students can enter the workforce without drowning in student loans.

Hands-on Training: Programs are built to provide real-world experience.

Certifications and credentials: Graduates leave with industry-recognized certifications that prove their readiness to work.

Time to completion: Most programs can be finished in a year or less, allowing students to begin earning competitive wages fast.

More Than Just Training

UAHT also helps students build soft skills that matter—like communication, problem-solving, and time management. These are critical in any workplace, especially in the trades where teamwork and client interaction are common.

A Smart Choice with Strong Returns

Skilled trades aren’t backup options—they’re smart, strategic career paths. A diesel technician, HVAC technician, welder, or skilled machinist can earn as much as, or more than, many four-year college graduates. And with the increasing push for infrastructure upgrades, clean energy, and new construction, demand is only going up.

UAHT is making it easier than ever to enter these fields. We don’t just hand out certificates—we prepare people for real, stable careers that matter.

UAHT offers a variety of skilled trades options, including:

To learn more about trades programs at UAHT or to enroll, call the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124.