Andrea Maldonado Cooper, age 72, of Texarkana, Texas died Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at her residence.

Mrs. Cooper was born February 21, 1953 in Rosedale, Mississippi and was retired from Custom Windows.

She was preceded in death by her husband Steve Cooper.

She is survived by two sons , Michael Alamia and wife Dawnya and Anthony Alamia all of Texas; one daughter, Monica Crowe and husband Ray of Texas; three brothers, Ray Maldonado and wife Cathy, Danny Maldonado and wife Beulah and David Maldonado all of Florida; seven grandchildren, Matthew, Hailey, Joshua, Isaiah, Ricardo, Giovanni and Hunter and two great grandchildren, Scarlett and Baker.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 prior to the service.