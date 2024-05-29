Three TASD Schools Receive $11.4M Magnet Schools Assistance Program Funding

Sponsor

The Texarkana Arkansas School District has been awarded the highly competitive federal Magnet Schools Assistance Program (MSAP) Grant from the Department of Education in the amount of $11,457,355. The award will be paid over five years.

The MSAP grant will allow the Texarkana Arkansas School District to implement the Legacy Project. The Legacy Project was developed in the aftermath of the COVID-19 global pandemic as district leaders grappled with the impact on students and families. The rationale behind the Legacy Project was formulated over the past three years as students have struggled to stay connected to their learning and as families have struggled to support their children in closing educational gaps.

This innovative project is the district’s next step toward continuous improvement of enhanced and meaningful learning for students. The project will create three K-5 learning pathways that infuse Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) on the following campuses:

– Harmony Leadership will be a leadership academy centered on storytelling and exploration through music and the arts. Music and the arts will create a tapestry of learning by offering an integrated curriculum that fosters creativity and expression.

– Kilpatrick Elementary will be established as a First Responders Academy with three focus areas that expose students to curriculum and real-world experiences related to the work of first responders and other medical personnel.

– Fairview Elementary will focus on humanities and innovation by promoting mutual respect, acceptance, and understanding among cultural groups. Students will have the ability to acquire knowledge, attitudes, and skills essential for thriving in a diverse society.

The Legacy Project will work closely with Texarkana businesses and higher education communities to leverage expertise and partnerships with the project schools. These collaborative partnerships will enhance students’ exploration of project-based learning units, provide shadowing and internship opportunities for students, focus on civic and community service learning, as well as expand summer and weekend enrichment activities.

Project-based learning (PBL) will be the dominant educational method used in these project schools. PBL has been implemented in TASD for over ten years and allows students to explore real-world problems through individual and collaborative group projects. According to the George Lucas Educational Foundation Research Study published in 2021, “Rigorous PBL has a positive impact on students, leading to increased achievement and higher levels of motivation.”

“This latest grant marks TASD’s continued success in securing funding through the Magnet Schools Assistance Program, totaling over $34 million in previous awards,” commented Dr. Lloyd Jackson, Superintendent of Schools. “Funding of the Legacy Project reaffirms TASD’s dedication to expanding strong, viable, and relevant educational opportunities that meet the diverse needs of its students.”

