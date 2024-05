Sponsor

Mary Jane Scott, age 73, of Genoa, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, surrounded by her family in a local hospice facility.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Scott will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Frank McFerrin officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M.