“Town in Conflict” at Historic Washington State Park and Prairie D’Ane Battlefield, October 31 – November 1

Sponsor

The Civil War was one of the most trying times in our nation’s history. Participate in Civil War School Days at Historic Washington State Park with your school group on Friday, October 31 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Turn back the clock to the years of the war and see a town engulfed in a war that put brother against brother with a variety of immersive programs. Call to pre-register your students at 870-983-2684.

On Saturday, November 1, Historic Washington State Park, in partnership with the Nevada County Depot Museum, will host “Town in Conflict,” a look at the many aspects of life during the bloody, costly years of the Civil War.

The day will begin with a reenactment of the Skirmish at Prairie D’Ane Battlefield at 11 am. This was the closest battle to Washington, Arkansas, that took place in 1864. The reenactment will take place on a portion of the original battlefield located at 2243 Hwy 19 North in Prescott off Interstate 30 at Exit 46. There will be an admission fee of $10 per vehicle to view the battle. For more information, visit https://www.thedepotmuseum.org/2025civilwarweekend.

Following the morning battle, programs will begin at 1 pm at Historic Washington State Park about life on the home front. Visitors will experience life for civilian refugees, 19th-century burial and mourning customs, military camps and drills, Civil War Era medicine, community hospital, and 19th-century political issues. The day will conclude with a Civil War Period Ball at 7 pm. Admission for Historic Washington State Park events is $10 per adult and $6 per child (ages 6-12).

Williams Tavern, located at Historic Washington State Park, will be open for lunch from 11 am to 3 pm.

For more information, contact the park visitor center at 870-983-2684 or visit www.HistoricWashingtonStatePark.com.

Historic Washington State Park

Historic Washington State Park, located in Washington, Arkansas, is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The park is a restoration village interpreting the historic Arkansas town in the 19th century. Daily tours are provided to over 15 historic sites and museums, such as the B.W. Edwards Weapons Museum and Blacksmith Shop. To learn more, visit HistoricWashingtonStatePark.com or call 870-983-2684.

Nevada County Depot Museum

The Prairie D’Ane Battlefield in Prescott, Arkansas is managed by the Nevada County Depot Museum, a 501(c)3 non-profit humanities organization dedicated to preserving and sharing regional history. The Depot Museum is open for tours and programs Thursdays through Saturdays, all year long. For more email TheDepotMuseum@gmail.com, find us on Facebook, or visit TheDepotMuseum.org.”

Arkansas State Parks

Arkansas State Parks is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. Arkansas state parks and museums cover 54,400 acres of forest, wetlands, fish and wildlife habitat, outdoor recreation facilities, and unique historic and cultural resources. Established in 1923, Arkansas State Parks preserve special places for future generations, provide quality recreation and education opportunities, enhance the state’s economy through tourism and provide leadership in resource conservation. Connect with ASP on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and visit ArkansasStateParks.com and ArkansasStateParks.com/media to learn more.

Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism

The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism protects and promotes our state’s natural, cultural and historic assets, contributing to a thriving economy and high quality of life. It is made up of three divisions: Arkansas State Parks, Arkansas Heritage and Arkansas Tourism.