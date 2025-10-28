Texarkana College Trustees Hear Update on Student Center Updates and Celebrate Angel Tree Project’s Continued Impact

Sponsor

During the regular meeting of the Texarkana College Board of Trustees held on Monday, October 27, 2025, trustees heard reports highlighting the continued success of the Texarkana College Foundation’s Angel Tree Project and received an update on planned updates for the Truman Arnold Student Center.



The Texarkana College Foundation’s Angel Tree Project, now in its fourth consecutive year, continues to make a meaningful difference for TC students and employees during the holiday season. Organized and chaired by Madeleine Calhoun, Communication and Engagement Coordinator, and Robert Jones, Dean of Students, the program provides Christmas gifts for the children of TC students and staff members who are in need of support.



Since its launch in Fall 2022, the Angel Tree Project has served approximately 200 students and 500 children, with the TC community contributing more than $50,000 in gifts and donations. Each child receives about $100 in gifts, and donors can choose to personally shop for their assigned children or contribute funds for TC volunteers to purchase items.



“Our students work tirelessly to provide for their families while continuing their education. Balancing school, work, and family takes incredible dedication, especially during the holidays,” said Calhoun. “For some, the TC Angel Tree Project helps make Christmas morning possible for their children. It’s a blessing to see how much hope and joy the project brings to our campus each year. When we support our students, we’re helping entire families thrive.”



Calhoun noted that the success of the project stems from the generosity of the TC Family, including employees, students, student organizations, alumni, and community partners who come together each year to ensure that no child is left out during the holidays.



In other business, trustees received a progress report on planned updates to the Truman Arnold Student Center (TASC), a 55,000-square-foot facility at the heart of the TC campus. Originally built in 1993 with support from TC alumnus Truman Arnold, the Student Center houses the TC Bookstore, TC Police Department, Bistro café, large event rooms, and the instructional kitchens and classrooms for the Culinary Arts program.



Brandon Washington, TC’s Vice President of Campus Operations, shared that the plan will preserve the building’s architectural character while introducing modern design elements to create a more student-centered environment.



“Our plan is to maintain the integrity of the building by keeping the architectural elements that are symbolic of the space, such as the grand staircase that leads to the iconic upstairs Great Room and Patman VIP Room where so many community and campus events take place,” Washington said.



He added, “Our goal is to modernize the interiors and create a relaxed, living-room feel in the downstairs area where students can gather between classes, meet up with friends, and grab a bite to eat from the Bistro. We also want the community to continue to look to Texarkana College as a place to host events in our great room.”



The plan also includes a new Career and Transfer Center, expanding TC’s services to help students connect with potential employers and transfer institutions. The updated center will relocate from the Academic Commons to a more accessible, central location inside the Student Center.



Washington also noted that the Culinary Arts program will benefit from upgraded, industry-standard kitchen equipment. Input from the program’s Advisory Board, comprised of local restaurant and hospitality professionals, has guided plans to install new ovens, ranges, and other equipment in line with modern industrial kitchens students will encounter within their career. Culinary students will also have opportunities to gain on the job training by working in the Bistro which will expand its breakfast and lunch menus to accommodate students on campus during the week. Enhancements will also include a new coffee service area within the Bistro, offering students and staff additional dining and gathering options.



The TC Police Department and Bookstore will remain open throughout the to ensure continued service to students. Completion of the facility updates is scheduled for Fall 2026.



For more information about Texarkana College programs or upcoming campus events, visit www.texarkanacollege.edu.

