U of A Wants to Get You Walking

The University of Arkansas, United States Department of Agriculture and County Governments Cooperating presents Walk Across Arkansas.

If your New Year’s fitness resolve has waned, you might need a new challenge to get back on track.

Walk Across Arkansas can help! It’s a FREE 8-week program of the Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture

It’s simple:

Grab a few friends for a team.

Register at uaex.edu/walk.

Set your goal. Start walking.

And record your minutes.

This year’s walk is March 16 to May 10.

Don’t worry. You don’t have to walk all the way across Arkansas. Minutes, not miles, are what count. Even a small amount of exercise can improve your health.

That’s what Walk Across Arkansas is about: helping Arkansans live healthier lives.

Sign up today at uaex.edu/walk or call the Miller County Extension office at 870-779-3609 if you have questions.