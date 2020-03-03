Hunting Knife Class to be held at the James Black School of Bladesmithing and Historic Trades

Advertisement

The James Black School of Bladesmithing and Historic Trades will offer a Hunting Knife Class on April 20-23 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. In this intensive 4-day class students will learn to forge a carbon steel blade, heat treat metal, fashion a wooden handle and brass guard, and sharpen a knife. Each student will forge a completed hunting knife. The class will be taught by Journeyman Bladesmith Ricardo Vilar, former President of the Brazilian Society of Cutlers and coordinator and teacher for Corneta Tools in Osasco Brazil.

The class will be held at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana James Black School of Bladesmithing and Historic Trades in Historic Washington State Park. The school is located at 601 Lawrence Street, Washington, Arkansas 71862. The price for the course is $450.

Advertisement

To register for the class, visit https://www.uaht.edu/continuing-and-community-education-registration-form or contact the UAHT Community Education department at bladesmith@uaht.edu or 870.722.8568.

To learn more about the James Black School of Bladesmithing and Historic Trades, visit https://www.uaht.edu/bladesmithing.