The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will begin summer hours the week of May 13, 2024. Beginning Friday, May 17, 2024, and ending Friday, August 2, 2024, the College will be open to the public from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and on Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more information or to view employment opportunities at UAHT, visit https://www.uaht.edu/staff/employment-opportunities.php.