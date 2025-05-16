UA Hope-Texarkana Honors Excellence: Schroader, Hughes, and Jones Recognized for Outstanding Achievements

Sponsor

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) proudly celebrates three distinguished individuals whose dedication has shaped the college and positively impacted students, faculty, and staff. Jessica Schroader, Misty Hughes, and Wendy Jones have been recognized for their exceptional contributions to education, leadership, and community engagement.

Jessica Schroader: Outstanding Faculty Member of the Year

As Director of the Practical Nursing Program, Jessica Schroader has demonstrated exceptional leadership since joining UAHT in 2018. Under her guidance, the nursing program’s NCLEX pass rate has reached an unprecedented 100%, a testament to her commitment to academic excellence and student success. Jessica’s mentorship, compassion, and determination have transformed the program, creating an environment where students thrive.

Her impact extends beyond academics—Jessica has fostered a culture of collaboration and support, guiding both students and colleagues with empathy and purpose. From assisting fellow instructors through personal challenges to ensuring faculty unity, her leadership sets a remarkable standard for excellence in nursing education.

Misty Hughes: Outstanding Alumna of the Year

For over 16 years, Misty Hughes has dedicated her career to empowering students at UAHT. Having served in numerous roles, from Power Plant Technology Advisor to Dean of Institutional Effectiveness, her leadership has shaped the college’s direction. A 2002 UAHT graduate, Misty deeply understands the transformative impact of community colleges, working tirelessly to break down barriers to education and guide students toward success.

Her nomination praises her as the embodiment of dedication and service, noting her ability to lead with kindness, respect, and commitment. By giving back to the institution where she started her own academic journey, Misty has inspired generations of students and educators alike.

Wendy Jones: Outstanding Staff Member of the Year

Since 2021, Wendy Jones has been a pillar of strength in UAHT’s human resources department. Known for her unwavering dedication and infectious positivity, she has played a vital role in campus operations, stepping in seamlessly to support leadership and staff transitions. Wendy’s ability to juggle responsibilities with grace and efficiency ensures the smooth functioning of the institution.

Beyond her daily work, Wendy actively strengthens UAHT’s campus community, contributing to initiatives like the Holiday Forum Committee, Women of UAHT Texarkana Casino Night, and the BBB Committee. Her welcoming presence and commitment to uplifting others make her an invaluable part of the UAHT family.

Celebrating Excellence in Education and Community

UAHT is honored to recognize Jessica Schroader, Wendy Jones, and Misty Hughes for their remarkable contributions. Their leadership, mentorship, and service continue to shape the university and uplift the entire campus community.

Please join the UAHT family in celebrating these outstanding individuals for their dedication to education, excellence, and student success.