Congressman Pat Fallon Leads Introduction of the Federal Cyber Workforce Training Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Representative Pat Fallon (TX-04), along with Rep. Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) introduced the Federal Cyber Workforce Training Act of 2025, a bill which would require the National Cyber Director to submit to Congress a plan to establish an institute within the Federal Government to serve as a centralized resource and training center for Federal cyber workforce development. “This legislation modernizes our approach to building a robust cyber workforce by streamlining onboarding with hands-on, role-specific training and sets high standards via DHS and DOD collaboration,” said Rep. Fallon. “By fostering sustainable career paths and bolstering recruitment with specialized talent management modules, we are taking necessary steps to fortify our defenses against escalating cyber threats.” “The cyber threats against our nation are serious. This bipartisan legislation will help us to mount a defense against malign actors by bolstering, and enhancing cyber training,” said Congresswoman Kaptur. “This bipartisan legislation developed with Congressman Fallon seeks to modernize cyber workforce development through streamlined onboarding training — raising the bar for the Departments of Homeland Security and Defense. Our objective is to develop a framework to foster the highest levels of excellence in cybersecurity for professionals serving on the frontlines to safeguard our nation.” Specifically, this legislation aims to:

1. ENSURE BETTER ONBOARDING: Provides modularized work role-specific training, including hands-on learning and skill-based assessments, to prepare personnel from a wide variety of academic and professional backgrounds to perform effectively in federal cyber work roles. 2. SET STANDARDS: Coordinate with the DHS/DOD/others to develop work role-specific curriculum for the training required above. 3. MAINTAIN SUSTAINABLE CAREER TRACK: Prioritize entry-level positions in the provision of curriculum and training but also including curriculum development and training for federal cyber workers seeking to transition to mid-career positions. 4. BOLSTER RECRUITING: Consider developing a specific module to familiarize and train appropriate federal government talent management personnel in the unique challenges related to recruiting and hiring personnel for federal cyber workforce roles.