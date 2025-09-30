UA Hope-Texarkana LPN Graduates Earn 100% NCLEX Pass Rate

Sponsor

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) is proud to announce that graduates of its Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program achieved a 100% first-time pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN) for the 2025 fiscal year. This includes graduates from May 2024, December 2024, and May 2025.

“I am so proud of our students and faculty for reaching this exciting achievement,” said Jessica Schroader, UAHT LPN Program Director. “A 100% NCLEX pass rate reflects our students’ dedication, perseverance, and excellence, along with the unwavering commitment, guidance, and support of the LPN faculty. Together, they have truly shown what excellence looks like.”

The success underscores the strength of UAHT’s LPN program, a full-time, 11-month, selective admission program that provides comprehensive preparation for students to become licensed practical nurses. Graduates earn a Technical Certificate in Practical Nursing and are fully prepared to sit for the NCLEX-PN. The program meets all accreditation requirements set by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing, ensuring the highest standards of education and training.

UAHT is currently accepting applications for the next LPN cohort at its Texarkana campus. The application window is open now and will close on November 1, 2025. Don’t miss this opportunity to join our successful program and build your bridge to a brighter future. To apply, visit uaht.edu.

For more information about the LPN program or the application process, contact the UAHT Health Professions Department at 870-722-8289.