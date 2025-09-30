Texarkana College Electrical Technology Program Expands Through JATC Partnership

Sponsor

Texarkana College Trustees met for their regular board meeting yesterday and heard from Thomas Holt, Texarkana College’s Executive Director of Workforce Training, about an apprenticeship opportunity with TC’s Electrical Technology program.

Texarkana College has partnered with the Texarkana Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) to enhance the Electrician Apprenticeship Program. This collaboration combines TC’s classroom instruction with JATC’s long-standing apprenticeship model, offering participants both technical education and paid on-the-job training with licensed journeymen.

Holt said the partnership will strengthen skills that benefit the participants and our local community businesses.

“Texarkana College and JATC’s collaborative Electrician Apprenticeship Program, is designed to provide high-quality education and hands-on training to aspiring electricians in the Texarkana region.”

Under the agreement, TC will provide instructional services, facilities, and administrative support, while JATC will oversee apprentice recruitment and on-the-job training coordination.

Holt highlighted the advantages of this partnership, stating, “Electrical apprentices gain essential knowledge and develop advanced skills that employers seek, all while earning wages during their apprenticeship. Local businesses, in turn, benefit from a reliable stream of well-trained electricians who are equipped to meet industry standards.”

The TC Electrical Technology program prepares students for careers in residential, commercial, and industrial wiring through certificate and associate degree options that teach electrical theory, safety practices, and hands-on skills aligned with the National Electrical Code. Training takes place in the college’s state-of-the-art McCulloch Industrial Technology Center, giving students practical experience with modern equipment and real-world applications.

For more information about the Electrical Technology program or the Electrician Apprenticeship, visit www.texarkanacollege.edu or contact the Texarkana Electrical JATC at (903) 838-8531.