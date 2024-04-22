UA Hope-Texarkana Marketing Department Wins National Advertising Awards

Sponsor

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana College Relations Department has been selected as the winner of six educational advertising awards at the 39th Annual Educational Advertising Awards competition in Atlanta, Georgia. The Educational Advertising Awards is the country’s largest educational advertising awards competition. This year, over 2,000 entries were received from over one thousand colleges and universities from all fifty states and numerous foreign countries. Judges for the Educational Advertising Awards consisted of a national panel of higher education marketers, advertising creative directors, and marketing and advertising professionals.

Casey Curtis, UAHT Communications Coordinator, and Carol Ann Milam, UAHT Social Media Coordinator, won the following awards:

Gold Award Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Category: Explore Nontraditional Careers by Gender

Gold Award Publications Category: Program Spotlight Magazine

Gold Award Radio Advertising Series Category: UAHT Programs Radio Series

Gold Award Television Advertising Series Category: UAHT Programs TV Commercials Series

Silver Award Student Viewbook Category: UAHT College Guide

Bronze Award Social Media Content: TRiO Karaoke Cab Video Series

Please join us in congratulating the UAHT marketing team on winning these prestigious awards.