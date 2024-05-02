Sponsor

Cindy Marie Hale Rushing 68 of Fouke, AR passed away peacefully at Christus St. Michael hospital on May 1, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Cindy was born in Vivian, LA to FM & Chetta Hale on August 23, 1955. She married the love of her life and best friend, Ricky, on June 14, 1974. She was a homemaker, wonderful mom, Mamaw, and a devoted Christian woman. She attended Corinth Church of Christ in Fouke. She loved camping, traveling, playing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and cooking for her beloved family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister (Edith Weddell), nephew (Jake Williams), niece (Regina Hale), and father-in- law (Horace Rushing).

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ricky Rushing. Daughter, Kristy Patterson (Jeremy Whitecotton), son Dustin (Terri) Rushing all of Fouke, AR. One acquired son, Kyle Koch. Two sisters and three brothers all of Vivian, LA. Louann (William) Barlow, Merry (DeWayne) Wentzel, Frank (Johnnie Faye) Hale, Nathan (Becky) Hale, and Johnny Hale. Mother-in-law, Irma Rushing. Sister-in-law, Becky (Chad) Williams. Brother-in-law, Troy (Patsy) Rushing all of Fouke, AR. Nine grandchildren: Colton (Harley) Alexander, Clayton (Kristen) Alexander, Lorena (Cody) Mauldin, Cullen (Hailey) Alexander, Clancie (Trea) Braden, Rylee Rushing, Anna Rushing, Ava Tussey, and Cassidy Rushing. Six great grandchildren: Rowen Alexander, Tucker Alexander, Haygen Alexander, Delilah Mauldin, Jackson Mauldin, and Wrenlee Braden. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a bunch of camping buddies.

Services will be held at Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday, May 3rd, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The funeral will be held on Saturday, May 4th, at 10:00 am. Buddy Nall and Donny Cutchall officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Corinth Church of Christ building fund (2041 MC 43 Fouke, AR 71837)