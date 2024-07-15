UA Hope-Texarkana New Student Orientation Events Scheduled

Sponsor

Turn on your lava lamps and get out your bell bottoms because New Student Orientation at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is sure to have a certain FLARE. This year’s groovy-themed orientation will help newly enrolled UAHT students retain PEACE and find the GROOVE of their first semester.

New Student Orientation is designed to prepare new, first-time UAHT students for the college experience by reviewing academic expectations, financial aid, and student account information. During orientation, students can get their student ID card, pick up their UAHT parking sticker, and learn about valuable resources to help them succeed in college.

The fall semester may seem FAR OUT, but there are four convenient New Student Orientation options available at UAHT during the following dates/times/locations:

Hope Campus New Student Orientation Options:

Evening Morning Monday, August 12 • 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 13 • 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Texarkana Campus New Student Orientation Options:

Evening Morning Wednesday, August 14 • 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Thursday, August 15 • 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

All new incoming UAHT students are encouraged to participate in New Student Orientation. Students can register for orientation by submitting the registration form using the link below.

Register for New Student Orientation here: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=FucGHnSAXkaAI2RqeeQX6_ZFy3SHy9JDg33GE8GWyFFUQTdTWTcyNVgzRENUUEhSUlBKVlJSQ1BPVC4u

For more information or to register for New Student Orientation via phone, contact the UAHT Enrollment Office at 870-722-8174 or email admissions@uaht.edu.

Fall registration remains open until August 23, and classes begin on August 21. To apply, visit https://www.uaht.edu/admissions/apply-now.php.