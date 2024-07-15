A&M-Texarkana Forms New Partnership with Offenhauser & Co.

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Offenhauser & Co. have entered a new academic partnership that will allow Offenhauser employees to take courses at the university with reduced tuition prices. The partnership was officially launched on July 11, 2024, with the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the A&M-Texarkana campus.

“We are pleased to announce that our newest community partner is Offenhauser & Co.” said Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. For more than 100 years they have faithfully served the people and institutions of Texarkana, and we look forward to helping Offenhauser employees accomplish their education goals to help further their careers.”

“Offenhauser & Co. Insurance is thrilled to partner with Texas A&M University-Texarkana to provide more affordable tuition to our employees,” said Offenhauser & Co. Senior Vice President Scott Bruner. “Their higher education will benefit their families, Offenhauser, and the Four States Region. Thank you, President Ross Alexander, and TAMUT!”

Under the terms of the new partnership all full-time employees of Offenhauser will receive a tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new student their first class free if they are enrolled in at least 6 hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

The benefits of the partnership are available immediately, allowing access to the discounted tuition rates in time for the upcoming Fall 2024 semester. Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.



About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.

