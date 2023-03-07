UA Hope-Texarkana to Hold Grand Opening for New Farmers Bank & Trust Workforce Center

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a grand opening for the new Farmers Bank & Trust Workforce Center on March 16, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. The new 14,754-square-foot facility on the Texarkana campus will house a welding program, the Secondary Career and Technical Education Center, the Arkansas High Collegiate Academy, community meeting rooms, and more. “This new facility is a testament to our dedication to higher education in the Texarkana area community and the region as a whole,” said Dr. Christine Holt, UAHT Chancellor. “UAHT has seen significant growth at the Texarkana campus, which shows that the Texarkana community is committed to us. Therefore, we want to showcase our commitment to this region by expanding our footprint to improve and grow the programs and services we offer our Texarkana area constituents.”

The grand opening will feature a special guest, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who will formally dedicate the facility. “I’m so excited to join the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana team to celebrate the opening of their new Workforce Center. Workforce development is the future of Arkansas and is at the core of Arkansas LEARNS, my plan to take our state’s education system to the top. I know this new center will help Arkansas students graduate with the skills they need to find a high-paying job, right after graduation, right in their community,” said Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Please join us at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Farmers Bank & Trust Workforce Center Grand Opening. For more information, call 870-722-8516.

