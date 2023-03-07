U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Cally Sullivan has been awarded the Bridge Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $1,000 per academic year. Sullivan is a graduate of Spring Hill High School. She is the daughter of Monty and Christi Sullivan. Cally plans to study general education at UAHT.

Registration for summer and fall classes at UAHT begins on April 5. Future students can apply for admission now at https://www.uaht.edu/admission-application.

For more information, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.

