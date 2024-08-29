UA Texarkana LPN Graduates Achieve 100% Pass Rate

Sponsor

The class of 2023 University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Texarkana campus Licensed Practical Nursing graduates achieved a 100% first-attempt pass rate on the NCLEX board exam. *The national average pass rate for all candidates is 89.82%.

Jessica Schroader, UAHT LPN Director, said the success of LPN students at the college is a testament to the high-quality instruction that UAHT teachers strive to provide. “Our faculty are determined to prepare our students to succeed,” Schroader said. “We take time to ensure our students are prepared academically and clinically to succeed on their exam and in the real world once they go to work. Our students are also top-notch. The UAHT nursing programs have an exceptional reputation that helps us attract quality students. We hope to continue training excellent nurses to provide skillful employees for our healthcare facilities and quality care to our community for years to come. Everyone at UAHT is proud of these students and would like to congratulate them on their accomplishments.”

The application for admission to the Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) Program at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Texarkana campus will open on September 1, 2024, and the deadline to apply is November 1, 2024.

The LPN program is a full-time, 11-month, selective admission program leading to a Technical Certificate in Practical Nursing. The program prepares students for licensure through the National Council Licensing Examination (NCLEX-PN) and meets the requirements for accreditation by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing.

For more information, please call the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Health Professions Department at 870-722-8289.

* https://www.ncsbn.org/publications/2024_NCLEX_Pass_Rates