Artie Starr, age 76, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Friday, April 4, 2025.

Mr. Starr was born on September 24, 1948, in Texarkana, Texas, and lived in Texarkana most of his life. He was a retired welder. He played football at New Mexico State University and attended the University of Texas. He was a good man with a free spirit and a deep passion for people and the outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish whenever the opportunity arose. He was preceded in death by one brother, Duane Starr, and one sister, Judy McCallister.

He is survived by his two sons and one daughter-in-law, Lee and Laura Starr of Nashville, Texas, and Ashe Starr of Gilmer, Texas; his two grandchildren, Beau Starr and Miles Starr; and a host of friends and other relatives.

A celebration of Artie’s life will be at 4:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at the Abernathy residence in Texarkana. For more information, please contact Lee Starr at 903-278-0096.