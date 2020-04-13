UAHT Announces Credit / Non-Credit Student Option Grading Policy for Spring 2020

Advertisement

In recognition of the unprecedented challenges resulting from the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), faculty and administration at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana are giving students an option to elect to convert their spring 2020 grades to credit (CR)/non-credit (NC) after final grades are submitted.

Students must remain engaged with all coursework, assignments, and assessments throughout the spring 2020 semester and must have completed all course assignments, quizzes, tests, projects, or other course success assessment measures as required by the course instructor to receive academic credit.

This Institutional Directive is for the spring 2020 semester only. The recommendation, which arose from input by faculty, deans, and student services personnel exemplifies shared governance at UAHT. The action also reflects the College’s priority on the health and well-being of the campus community, and mirrors our academic mission to operate in an environment of integrity and respect.

For more information about the grading policy or any other questions about your spring 2020 classes at UAHT, call 870-722-8124, email pac@uaht.edu, or visit www.uaht.edu/coronavirus-information.

