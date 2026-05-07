UAHT Names Agnes Tirrito Faculty Member of the Year

SPONSOR

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) has named Mrs. Agnes Tirrito as the recipient of the 2026 Faculty Member of the Year award, recognizing her dedication to students, excellence in teaching, and contributions to both campus and community.

Tirrito, who has served as a member of the Arts and Humanities faculty for over 5 years, was selected for her unwavering commitment to student success and her passion for education. In her nomination, she was described as the kind of educator who immediately comes to mind “when the words dedicated and student-centered are mentioned.”

Colleagues note that Tirrito “works tirelessly for her students” and consistently finds ways to inspire them through her love of literature. Her impact extends beyond the classroom, where she is known for her thoughtful leadership and collaboration. “She is always willing to share her valuable input and wisdom on many faculty-focused issues,” the nomination states.

SPONSOR

Tirrito brings a wealth of experience to UAHT, having spent years as an educator in both elementary and higher education. Her talents reach beyond teaching as well. She is an artist, author, and poet, and remains deeply connected to her community, where she has also been recognized for her contributions.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Tirrito is described as a devoted mother and grandmother, balancing her personal and professional roles with care and commitment.

“There is no other person more deserving of this honor,” her nomination states. The nomination further noted that both faculty and students would agree she is worthy of the recognition and “many more accolades.”

The UAHT Faculty Member of the Year award honors an instructor who demonstrates excellence in teaching, service, and dedication to the university’s mission. Tirrito’s recognition highlights the lasting impact she continues to make on her students, colleagues, and the broader community.

Please join everyone at UAHT in thanking Agnes for her service.