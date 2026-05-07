UAHT Honors Jennifer Cunningham with Spirit of Excellence in Service Award

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The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) has named Jennifer Cunningham as the recipient of the Spirit of Excellence in Service (Outstanding Staff) Award, recognizing her outstanding dedication, leadership, and commitment to the campus community.

Cunningham, who has served at UAHT for nearly 8 years, was selected for the honor based on her consistent demonstration of service, positivity, and support for both students and colleagues. According to her nomination, she “exemplifies service in its purest form,” not for recognition, but through a genuine commitment to others.

“Jennifer Cunningham is a woman whose personality is a light for all to see,” the nomination states. “She always has a smile and a pun for you,” creating an environment that is both welcoming and uplifting.

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Her impact on campus extends beyond her daily responsibilities. Cunningham is known for her strong work ethic and willingness to go above and beyond, whether that means working long hours, supporting colleagues, or ensuring events run smoothly. “Despite her position, she is never above moving tables and chairs,” the nominator wrote. “She steps up to ensure that rooms are prepared for visitors or events of any kind.”

Colleagues also highlighted her resilience and positive attitude, even in challenging circumstances. “She has overcome those moments and continued to bring positivity and joy to those around her,” the nomination reads.

Cunningham’s dedication to students and loyalty to her coworkers were also noted as defining qualities. Her efforts consistently reflect a desire to strengthen UAHT and enhance the experience of everyone on campus.

“It’s clear that her goal is to elevate UAHT in any and every way she can,” the nominator wrote. “We have some of the best staff in the world, but it is my sincerest belief that Jennifer has earned it.”

The Spirit of Excellence in Service Award recognizes UAHT staff members who go above and beyond in their roles, demonstrating exceptional service and commitment to the university’s mission. Cunningham’s recognition reflects the meaningful impact she has made across the institution.

Please join everyone at UAHT in thanking Jennifer for her service.