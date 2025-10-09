UAHT to Offer Self-Publishing Course for Aspiring Authors

Sponsor

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) is excited to offer a new community course, Self-Publishing Tips & Tricks, designed to help aspiring and emerging authors take control of their publishing journey.

This hands-on, practical class will be held on Monday, November 4, at 5:30 p.m. at Hempstead Hall on the UAHT Hope campus. The cost to attend is $25 per person. Virtual options are also available.

Whether you’re writing your first book or refining your publishing process, this course will equip you with professional strategies, essential tools, and real-world insights to self-publish with confidence. Participants will learn how to avoid common pitfalls, streamline their workflow, and develop a customized publishing plan tailored to any genre.

“We want to empower local writers to take the next step in their creative journey,” said Racie Poindexter, Community Education Coordinator at UAHT. “This course is packed with actionable advice that demystifies the self-publishing process.”

Spots are limited. To register, visit: https://uahopetexarkana.coursestorm.com.

For more information, contact Racie Poindexter at racie.poindexter@uaht.edu or call 870-722-8568.