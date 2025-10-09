Pleasant Grove ISD Board of Trustees Approves Jake Klar as New Police Chief

Sponsor

The Pleasant Grove Independent School District has appointed Jeremy “Jake” Klar as its new Police Chief. Klar brings more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement, including extensive leadership experience with the Texarkana Texas Police Department, where he served as a Police Sergeant in both the Patrol and Criminal Investigation Divisions.

Klar’s career includes certifications as a TCOLE Instructor, ALERRT Instructor, CRASE Instructor, ASP Instructor, and EVOC Instructor. He also holds SWAT Sniper and Tactical Breach certifications, demonstrating a deep commitment to public safety and specialized response. Klar’s background reflects significant training in supervision, leadership, and officer development.

“Jake Klar’s leadership experience and his strong background in supervision, training, and community safety make him an outstanding choice to lead our police department,” said Pleasant Grove ISD Superintendent Chad Pirtle. “He brings a student-centered mindset and a collaborative approach to school safety that aligns perfectly with our district’s mission to ensure high levels of learning for all.”

Klar holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with an emphasis in Leadership from Texas A&M University–Commerce, graduating Summa Cum Laude. He also graduated from the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration’s Police Supervision School and has completed numerous specialized training programs focused on officer preparedness and community engagement.

In addition to his professional achievements, Klar has been actively involved in community outreach, volunteering his time to provide Active Shooter Training for educators, medical and situational awareness training for educational leaders, and firearms qualification for congregants. His volunteer work reflects a strong belief in prevention, readiness, and the importance of empowering others through education and training.

Klar will officially begin his duties as Pleasant Grove ISD Police Chief on October 13, 2025.