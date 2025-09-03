UAHT’s 32nd Annual Community Fish & Chicken Fry Set for Thursday, September 18

Get ready, Hempstead, Nevada, Miller, and Lafayette County residents, it’s almost time to fire up the fryers!

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana invites you to the 32nd Annual Community Fish & Chicken Fry on Thursday, September 18, from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. This beloved tradition continues to serve up your favorites: crispy Lions Club fried fish and juicy Tyson chicken, all from the convenience of your car.

Drive-thru only means fast, easy pickup. Just follow the signs to the Rapert Library entrance through the main campus drive (by the big electronic sign). Plates are $15 each (cash, card, or check), and while drinks aren’t included, the flavor more than makes up for it.

Best of all, every plate supports the UAHT Foundation, helping to fund student scholarships, such as the U Can Scholarship, which provides a free class for residents of Hempstead, Nevada, Miller, and Lafayette Counties.

Grab your ticket in advance at the Hope campus front desk, or roll up and buy one in the drive-thru.

For tickets: https://square.link/u/Nr0oSBVY

Questions? Contact Kelly Wilcox at 870-722-8516 or kelly.wilcox@uaht.edu.

Come hungry. Leave happy. Help students. We’ll see you there.

About the U CAN Scholarship:

The U CAN scholarship at UAHT offers a free 3-credit-hour course for the upcoming semester to residents of Hempstead, Nevada, Miller, and Lafayette Counties who have not attended school in the last two years and have not completed an associate degree or higher.

Scholarship Criteria: