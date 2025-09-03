Bail At $150K For Man Accused Of Leaving Kids Alone In Fast Food Parking Lot

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana man is being held on charges of child endangerment after allegedly leaving two young children alone in a busy fast food restaurant’s parking lot while he spent an hour inside the business’ bathroom.

Police in Texarkana were called the afternoon of Aug. 24 to a Whataburger in the 2700 block of New Boston Road regarding two young children who were unattended in the lobby, according to a probable cause affidavit. Dominick Ray Scheick, 27, had allegedly left the children – ages 5 and 7 years – alone in a car in the parking lot when the temperature was about 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

An employee who noticed the youngsters coming in and out of the restaurant and playing alone in the lobby. The children allegedly told police they played in the car, then played in the parking lot, before entering the store, the affidavit said. One of the children attempted to buy food with less than a dollar in change they found in the car.

Scheick allegedly reported that he was working for a food delivery service when he stopped at the Whataburger and left his girlfriend’s children in the car. Scheick allegedly spent 53 minutes in the bathroom, during which the children were unsupervised.

An employee reported that they attempted to talk to Scheick about the children while he was in the bathroom but that Scheick did not come out for an additional 10 to 15 minutes. Scheick allegedly told officers he was on the phone and had lost track of time.

The children’s mother, who had been at work, was contacted and picked up the children, the affidavit said.

Scheick was arrested at the scene. He has been in custody since with bail set at $150,000.

If convicted of child endangerment, Scheick faces two to 20 years in prison.