United Way of Hempstead County Sets Dates for 2nd Annual UWHC Golf & Gala

Hope, Ark. – For the second year, the United Way of Hempstead County will host its combined fundraising events, UWHC Golf & Gala, on Thursday, October 17 and 18, 2024 at the Hope Country Club. The Gala will be held Thursday night and the golf tournament will begin Friday morning.

“The mission of United Way is to improve the quality of life for individuals and families by mobilizing the caring power of our community,” said Gina Perkins, Executive Director of United Way Hempstead County. “Our vision is a world where all members of society have access to education, financial stability, and healthy lives. The Annual Golf & Gala fundraiser plays a vital role in achieving this mission and vision by securing funds, forging partnerships, inspiring action, and commemorating successes.”

This is the second year to combine two popular events into one mega fundraiser. The Gala was started in 2022 and the Golf Tournament began in 2013. Join us all for “A Night in Monaco” at the Gala, and then try your luck on the course with the “Ace in the Hole-in-One” themed golf tournament. Each event will be filled with ways to donate to United Way Hempstead County.

Recently, the local United Way Board voted unanimously to name the golf tournament “The Glenn Woodruff Memorial Golf Tournament” to recognize the major contributions Glenn Woodruff made in our community and specifically through supporting United Way of Hempstead County. Glenn was a huge advocate for our agencies and the events that supported them. His passing earlier this year has left a hole in our community that will take a small army of volunteers to fill. “Glenn is not someone you come across often, he was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of soul,” said Linsey Kirkpatrick, UW Past President. “He gave so much to everyone around him, whether it was a good belly laugh from all his wordplay or improvisational jokes, helping anyone he came in contact with at the drop of a hat, helping his buddies with their cows, going around and playing music for all to enjoy. You couldn’t help loving Glenn. He will stick with me for life. I will aspire to be “better’n snuff on a banana.” I want to continue what he started by giving of myself and doing it with a smile. He has left a legacy that will live on for a very long time, and I’m extremely grateful for knowing him.”

The Gala serves as a way to spotlight not only the agencies supported by United Way, but the volunteers and people behind the scenes as well. Award winners last year where Joan Hardee and Brian Lee from First National Bank of Tom-Bean in Hope who were named our “People of the Year,” Janet Choate with Farmers Bank & Trust in Hope received the “Paul Henley Volunteer of the Year Award,”, and Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana was named the “Agency of the Year.”

These two events are a fun way to spotlight the important community agencies supported by the local United Way, including: Christian Charitable Medical Clinic, First Choice Pregnancy Resource Center of Hope, Hope in Action 1 & 2, Hempstead County 4-H, Junior Auxiliary of Hope, Senior Adult Center, Domestic Violence Prevention, Harvest Regional Food Bank, Hospice of Texarkana and Hope, The Byrd House, and The CALL.

The planning committee will be delivering sponsorship opportunities in the coming weeks. This year’s event will also feature a seated dinner, awards ceremony to fully highlight those being honored, and a VIP Area complete with DJ Stanley and our own Casino de Monte-Carlo.

“The overflowing amount of generous donations from our esteemed supporters through heartfelt sponsorships for the United Way Golf & Gala is second to none,” said Shelly Short, Sponsorship Coordinator for the events. “It is because of your charitable consideration that we can continue giving back to the agencies in our community that desperately need our services.”

For any questions about the 2nd Annual United Way of Hempstead County Golf & Gala, please contact Amanda Lance at UWCHgala@gmail.com or 870-703-3074; and for information about the important work being done through United Way of Hempstead County, please contact Gina Perkins, Executive Director at Gina.Perkins@swaec.org. To become a sponsor of either or both events, please contact Shelly Short at shelly@swark.today.

United Way of Hempstead County social sites:

Website: https://www.uwhcgolfandgala.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedWayHempsteadCounty

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unitedwayhempsteadcounty/

