Wayne Allen “Wimp” Ryan, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Texarkana, Texas. He was born on September 30, 1953, to Clarence Ryan and Barbara Cunningham, in Texarkana, Arkansas.

He loved fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roy Ryan; his grandparents; many aunts and uncles; and son-in-law Keith Schutte.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Terri Schutte (Damon), Jenifer Strenke (Curtis), and Tina Markham (Zach); sons Troy Ryan (Tasha) and Tannar Ryan (Hillary); one sister, Rita Vasquez (Paul); four stepsisters, Minnie Ann Shaffer, Debra Mcdonald, Barbara Jo Wilson, and Mary Kelly; one stepbrother, Richie Cunningham; 11 grandchildren, Lacey, Tracy, Kylie, Patrick, Austin, Lynleigh, Parker, Noah, Ryan, Brett, and Taylor; 6 great-grandchildren, Drake, Karter, Delilah, Hudson, Keylie, and Emery; and many other special family and friends.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 10:00 AM at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Brother Kevin Schutte officiating. The family will accept family and friends on Friday, May 17, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will also accept family and friends at their home located at 967 Garden Road in Hooks, Texas 75561.