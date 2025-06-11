USDA Approves Sanders’ Waiver to Ban Soft Drinks, Unhealthy Drinks, and Candy from Food Stamps Program

Sponsor

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins signed Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ waiver to ban soft drinks and candy from Arkansas’ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also referred to as food stamps. Governor Sanders submitted her waiver in April. The State will use the GS1 US food categorization system to implement these policy changes.

“This approval sends a clear message: President Trump and his administration are tackling America’s chronic disease epidemic and Arkansas stands with him in that fight,” said Governor Sanders. “I am incredibly grateful for Secretary Rollins’ quick approval of our waiver. Arkansas leads the nation in getting unhealthy, ultra-processed foods off food stamps and helping our most vulnerable citizens lead healthier lives.”

“The Trump Administration is unified in improving the health of our nation. America’s governors have proudly answered the call to innovate by improving nutrition programs, ensuring better choices while respecting the generosity of the American taxpayer,” said Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins. “Each waiver submitted by the states and signed is yet another step closer to fulfilling President Trump’s promise to Make America Healthy Again.”

“The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is about providing nutritious meals to families in need, and for too long we’ve not focused purposefully on that mission and have allowed SNAP dollars to be used for unhealthy items like candy and soda. That approach changes with this waiver, and Arkansas families will benefit by having healthier options on their tables. We are grateful for the support of the U.S. Department of Agriculture in approving our plan and for Gov. Sanders’ leadership in this critical area, and we are excited to now work toward implementing this innovative and beneficial change to the SNAP program,” said Arkansas Secretary of Human Services Kristi Putnam.

Food stamps are a $119 billion federal program designed to supplement the lowest-income Americans’ nutritional needs. However, about 23% of food stamp spending – $27 billion annually – now goes toward soft drinks, unhealthy snacks, candy, and desserts. One-third of Arkansans have diabetes or pre-diabetes.

Studies have consistently shown the link between the overconsumption of sugary, highly processed foods like soft drinks and candy and chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension. One study from Stanford found that just banning sugary drinks from food stamps could prevent obesity in 141,000 kids and Type 2 diabetes in 240,000 adults.

Earlier this year, Governor Sanders signed SB59 into law, providing every student in Arkansas with free school breakfast. The legislation also repurposes Medical Marijuana tax revenue to ensure both Summer EBT and Arkansas’ free lunch and breakfast programs are fully funded into the future.

Governor Sanders previously announced Arkansas will continue its Summer EBT program this year after serving 260,000 last summer. The Governor previously signed legislation to provide free school lunches for students who previously qualified for reduced-price meals.

Governor Sanders submitted her waiver in April, 2025. She previously announced her intent to pursue this waiver in December, 2024.

A copy of the waiver is here, and a copy of the Governor’s letter accompanying the waiver is here.