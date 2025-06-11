Lewisville Grill & Chill Cook-Off: A Celebration of Community and Culinary Talent

Sponsor

The City of Lewisville is turning up the heat this summer with the Lewisville Grill & Chill Cook-Off, a festive gathering designed to showcase local culinary talent, foster community connections, and support important local causes. This free event, happening Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 9 AM to 2 PM at Spruce Street, Lewisville, AR 71854, promises a sizzling atmosphere filled with delicious food, lively entertainment, and friendly competition.

Whether you’re a pitmaster ready to fire up the grill or a food lover eager to indulge, there’s something for everyone. Attendees can compete in three categories—ribs, poultry, and dessert—for a chance to earn top honors. The entry fee is just $25, making participation accessible to both seasoned competitors and enthusiastic newcomers.

Beyond the thrill of competition, the event offers the perfect opportunity to bring the community together over great food, music, and games. Award-winning DJ Eazii will set the mood with a dynamic mix of tunes, while interactive games keep the energy high. Special prizes, including cash awards for the top grillers: $500 for 1st, $300 for 2nd, $200 for third, a $50 gift card for the Best Dessert Contest, and a $100 People’s Choice Award, add even more excitement to the day.

So, whether you’re competing or simply showing up to support the talented cooks of Lewisville, this Grill & Chill Cook-Off is an event you won’t want to miss! For more details or to register, call 430-342-1838. Let’s fire up the grills, share great food, and celebrate an amazing community together!