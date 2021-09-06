Watermelon Weighoff 2021 Recap

Advertisement

On Saturday, September 4, the Old Washington Farmer’s Market hosted an official watermelon weigh-off site for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth in Washington, Arkansas. The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth provides official venues for growers to weigh several varieties of fruit and vegetables, including watermelons, across the country. They then give prizes for the largest weighed item of its type in the world.

There was a total of eight entries for the weighoff with growers coming from Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kansas. The winners were: 1st place – Tony Prochaska of Simpson, Kansas with 204 pounds; 2nd place – Barbara Bright-Jones of Bossier City, Louisiana with 187 pounds; and 3rd place – Lloyd Bright of Arkadelphia, Arkansas with 178 pounds.

In the Youth category (14 years and under) the winners were: 1st place – Jack Waddell of Mooreland, Oklahoma with 170 pounds; 2nd place – Jacob Prochaska of Simpson, Kansas with 153 pounds; 3rd place – Paxton Lindley of Wynne, Arkansas with 152 pounds.

The current world record for watermelon is held by Chris Kent of Sevierville, Tennessee at 350.5 pounds. To see current watermelon weights worldwide for 2021 visit http://www.bigpumpkins.com/WeighoffResultsGPC.aspx?c=W&y=2021.

Also, Tony Prochaska entered a Marrow, Bushel Gourd, and a Field Pumpkin to be weighed in for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth competition. The weights were as follows: Marrow — 61 pounds; Bushel Gourd – 146 pounds, and Field Pumpkin – 76 pounds. Both the Marrow and Field Pumpkin are state records for the state of Kansas.

For more information and photos check out the Old Washington Farmer’s Market on Facebook. The market takes place every Saturday from May till Labor Day weekend from 8am to Noon providing a place for local produce to be sold. Washington, Arkansas is located on Hwy 278 West just eight miles north from Exit 30 at Hope on US Interstate 30.