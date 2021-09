Advertisement

A 33-year-old Texarkana man was killed in a crash on Highway 196 early Monday morning in Miller County.

Phillip W. Padgett was pronounced dead on scene.

According to an Arkansas State Police Fatal Crash Report, Padgett was traveling east on a Suzuki Motorcycle on Highway 196 when he left the roadway and collided with a culvert.

Padgett was pronounced dead on scene by Miller County Coroner Dakota Bloyd at 2:10 a.m.