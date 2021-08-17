Youth Watermelon Weighoff 2021

Advertisement

On Saturday, September 4, the Old Washington Farmer’s Market will host an official watermelon weigh-off site for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth in Washington, Arkansas. This year a new award category has been added along with the regular competition for YOUTH, 14 years of age and younger. First place will receive $100; Second Place $50, and Third Place $25. If you are currently growing a watermelon, keep tending it until Saturday, September 4!

This official weigh off event will be for watermelons ONLY. Prizes totaling $1,000 will be given out for the top three largest watermelons along with the youth category. Only one official entry will be considered that is grown per farmer or team. The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth provides official venues for growers to weigh several varieties of fruit and vegetables, including watermelons, across the country.

Preregistration is not required for the event. The official weigh-off will begin around 11am. The event will take place behind the City Hall of Washington, Arkansas across the street from Williams’ Tavern Restaurant of Historic Washington State Park. For more information on the weigh-off contact Josh Williams at 870-703-8256 or at joshuawilliams14@hotmail.com.

In addition to the Watermelon Weigh-Off , the Old Washington Farmer’s Market are encouraging other area farmers to come and sell any produce they may have. For more information to register as a vendor contact the market at oldwashingtonfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

Washington, Arkansas is located on Hwy 278 West just eight miles north from Exit 30 at Hope on US Interstate 30.