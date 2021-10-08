60 Is The New 40 in the Ark-La-Tex

Advertisement

The 2022 ArkLaTex 60 Strong calendar will be coming out soon, and a select group of individuals over 60 have been selected to be highlighted through images throughout the calendar. “These inspirational seniors are defying the odds, and proving that age is just a number. A panel of celebrity judges selected the winners, who exemplify that life after 60 can be a positive, vibrant and active time. Many of the winners are overcoming chronic illnesses, accomplishing notable athletic feats, and devoting their lives to helping others,” information provided by ArkLaTex 60 Strong Contest.

Throughout the week, the winners have been seen across the Texarkana Area, taking pictures and meeting others. ArkLaTex strong is a public service program. Proceeds from calendar sales benefit Senior Citizens Services of Texarkana Inc., David E. Boone, Sr. Ministries, Inc., and Meals on Wheels Ministry, Inc. The ArkLaTex 60 Strong Calendar is sponsored by Collom & Carney Clinic and Diagnostic Clinic of Longview, in conjunction with LiveWell Senior Care Advantage, a program to provide seamless greater coordination of care for seniors.

