A Very Victorian Murder at the P. J. Ahern Home

Grab your garters and polish your monocle for “A Very Victorian Murder” Mystery Dinner at the P. J. Ahern Home, 403 Laurel, in historic Downtown Texarkana, USA. Are you the victim or a suspect? You won’t find out until the party starts on November 27! The event begins at 6:30 p.m. The price is just $45 each for non-members or $40 for TMS Members. Couple Tickets are just $80. Tickets are on sale now at TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events. All Tickets must be purchased in advance. Deadline is November 23, so buy yours today! For more information call 903-793-4831 or email Ahern@TexarkanaMuseums.org

The Texarkana Museums System Murder Mystery Dinners are back! Join TMS on November 27 beginning at 6:30 p.m. for “A Very Victorian Murder.” Inspired by Sherlock Holmes, this who dunnit takes guests back in time for a chance to rival the great detective himself.

“Each guest participates in the mystery in some way,” said TMS curator, Jamie Simmons. “Everyone is assigned a character to play, each with an assignment that either sheds light on the mystery, or is designed to provide a red herring to throw you off the trail.”

Characters will be assigned to guests after purchasing a ticket, but, as always, participants won’t know if they are the victim or murderer until they arrive. “Half the fun is not knowing until you arrive if your character survives the night,” adds TMS Board President, Velvet Cool. “Not everyone can be the victim, but everyone is a suspect!” Each character will also have a part to play in revealing clues, setting the stage for shocking twists, or some party-goers may even make it their mission to misdirect the other investigators.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Individual tickets are $45 for non-members and $40 for TMS Members. Couple tickets are just $80. Tickets include dinner and drinks. Tickets are on sale now at www.TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events or through the P. J. Ahern Home Facebook Page. Deadline is November 23. The fun begins at 6 p.m. at the P. J. Ahern Home, 403 Laurel Street, Texarkana, Arkansas.



The Texarkana Museums System’s P. J. Ahern Home is 1905 Classical Revival mansion located in the heart of the Quality Hill Historic District in Downtown Texarkana, Arkansas. The Ahern Home is a designated National Register landmark that hosts programs, exhibits, and community events every fourth weekend of the month. For more information about this or future events or for tour times, call 903-793-4831, visit our website at www.texarkanamuseums.org, or email Ahern@TexarkanaMuseums.org.

