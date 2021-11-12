Randy Sams’ Day Proclamation

Please join us as we hold our first annual “Randy Sams Day” at the Randy Sams Outreach Shelter administration building for the purpose of commemorating the shelter’s 25 years of service in addressing the needs of area homeless, as well as in honor and memory of the legacy of a teenager who was named Randy Sams, the shelter’s namesake. Randy had an altruistic heart for serving meals to the homeless and less fortunate at a local soup kitchen nearly 30 years ago, but he was tragically killed in a car wreck. Afterward, his family donated a plot of land for the shelter to be built in its current location.

The land, in conjunction with funds raised by Saint James Episcopal Church and the Texarkana community, is what made Randy Sams Outreach Shelter come to fruition and become operational in 1996. A proclamation for “Randy Sams Day” will be read by Texarkana, Texas Mayor Bob Bruggeman and a representative from the Texarkana, Arkansas City Council. We invite the public to join us in celebration as we honor Randy, his family, and the many donors and partners in the community who have supported and continued to make possible the services of the Randy Sams Outreach Shelter for the past 25 years.

